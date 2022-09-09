$12 million in federal funds to benefit Arizona drinking water projects

More than $12 million in federal funding will be allocated to clean water projects in Arizona.

The money comes from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is part of an Environmental Protection Agency program that provides communities with low-cost financing for water quality infrastructure.

This year alone, Arizona will receive more than $100 million in funding from the EPA to address clean and drinking water systems, update wastewater infrastructure and help clean up water contaminants across the state.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema shaped the infrastructure law. In total, it invests $8 billion in drinking and wastewater programs in the West.