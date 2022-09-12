Coconino National Forest announces new acting supervisor

The Coconino National Forest will soon have a new acting forest supervisor.

Lesley Yen previously served as the deputy supervisor on the Coconino and will take over the lead role for the next four months.

Since 2020 she’s worked as supervisor for the Inyo National Forest in California where she began her career with the U.S. Forest Service in 2010.

Yen has also worked for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and the Klamath National Forest and volunteered with the Peace Corps on the Caribbean island of Dominica.

She holds a dual master’s degrees from Yale University in environmental management and international relations.

It comes after former Coconino Supervisor Laura Jo West stepped down in July.