Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona

A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state.

The watch extends to much of the region, including Flagstaff, Williams, Prescott, Cordes Junction, Holbrook, Winslow and the White Mountains.

Flooding is possible in washes, streams and low-water crossings. Avoid flood-prone areas like slot canyons, creeks and drainage. Recent burn areas are especially vulnerable to flooding.

Visit the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information.