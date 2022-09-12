© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 12, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
flash_flood.jpg

A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state.

The watch extends to much of the region, including Flagstaff, Williams, Prescott, Cordes Junction, Holbrook, Winslow and the White Mountains.

Flooding is possible in washes, streams and low-water crossings. Avoid flood-prone areas like slot canyons, creeks and drainage. Recent burn areas are especially vulnerable to flooding.

Visit the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsArizona weatherNational Weather ServiceFLASH FLOOD WATCHarizona monsoonflooding flagstaff
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF