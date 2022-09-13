Flagstaff to announce minimum wage increase

The City of Flagstaff is set to announce the new 2023 minimum wage Tuesday following the release of the August consumer price index numbers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Flagstaff currently has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the state at $15.50 per hour – that’s more than $3 higher than the state minimum.

Flagstaff's tipped minimum wage is currently $13.00 per hour.

Voters passed the Minimum Wage Act in 2016 with the goal of providing a livable minimum wage for Flagstaff workers through a gradual, phased implementation.