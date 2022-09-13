© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff to announce minimum wage increase

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published September 13, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST
Flagstaff's minimum wage will increase to $15.50 on Jan. 1. It's more than $3 above Arizona's statewide rate and the highest in the state.

The City of Flagstaff is set to announce the new 2023 minimum wage Tuesday following the release of the August consumer price index numbers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Flagstaff currently has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the state at $15.50 per hour – that’s more than $3 higher than the state minimum.

Flagstaff's tipped minimum wage is currently $13.00 per hour.

Voters passed the Minimum Wage Act in 2016 with the goal of providing a livable minimum wage for Flagstaff workers through a gradual, phased implementation.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Previously, she worked as a reporter and editor for The Arizona Republic, covering public safety, law enforcement and crime. She is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and has additionally worked at The Spectrum & Daily News in Southern Utah and the Arizona Daily Sun. When not working, Bree can usually be found reading or out in the woods with her two dogs, Jill and Sonora.
