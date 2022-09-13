© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2022 at 6:08 AM MST
Joe Hart
AP
/
Arizona State Mine Inspector's Office
This undated photo provided by the Arizona State Mine Inspector's Office that show former Mine Inspector Joe Hart. Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona's elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey' office announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Ducey's office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known.

Former Arizona Mine Inspector Joe Hart has died at age 78. Gov. Doug Ducey's office says the businessman and former state lawmaker died Sunday.

He served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning nearly a year ago.

Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety.

He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor.

The mine inspector’s top role is to ensure safety in the state’s mines. Arizona is the only state with an elected mine inspector, and mining is a major Arizona industry. The state leads the nation in copper production.

