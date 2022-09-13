Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78

Former Arizona Mine Inspector Joe Hart has died at age 78. Gov. Doug Ducey's office says the businessman and former state lawmaker died Sunday.

He served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning nearly a year ago.

Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety.

He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor.

The mine inspector’s top role is to ensure safety in the state’s mines. Arizona is the only state with an elected mine inspector, and mining is a major Arizona industry. The state leads the nation in copper production.