KNAU and Arizona News

CCSO: Two dead in plane crash near Seligman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST
Officials say two people are dead after a plane crashed north of Seligman in a remote area of northwestern Arizona Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration alerted deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office that the single-engine Piper aircraft went off somewhere outside Seligman.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman located the crash scene and confirmed two people died. Officials said they were still working to identify the victims Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff’s office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

