Coconino supervisors approve funds for Flagstaff police academy

The Coconino County Board Supervisors this week approved funding for a police academy in Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department and other local agencies have typically sent recruits to training facilities in Yuma, Tucson and elsewhere in the state.

But travel costs and schedules don’t always match with local needs.

The High Country Training Academy will open next year for use by local and statewide law enforcement agencies as a partnership with Coconino Community College.

Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff police officers as well as Coconino sheriff’s deputies will act as instructors providing training on local policies, procedures and community culture.

The county board also approved $130,000 in the 2023 budget for the academy.