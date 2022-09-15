© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino supervisors approve funds for Flagstaff police academy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
Police academy training
AP Photo/Dave Collins, File
/
In this Oct. 24, 2012 file photo, Connecticut state police recruits practice with their new .45-caliber Sig Sauer pistols during a "dry fire" exercise at the state police firing range in Simsbury, Conn. A new use-of-force training program will be required for all police officers in Connecticut, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. It will emphasize “moral courage,” empathy and de-escalation in an effort to reduce fatal shootings and other violent acts by officers.

The Coconino County Board Supervisors this week approved funding for a police academy in Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department and other local agencies have typically sent recruits to training facilities in Yuma, Tucson and elsewhere in the state.

But travel costs and schedules don’t always match with local needs.

The High Country Training Academy will open next year for use by local and statewide law enforcement agencies as a partnership with Coconino Community College.

Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff police officers as well as Coconino sheriff’s deputies will act as instructors providing training on local policies, procedures and community culture.

The county board also approved $130,000 in the 2023 budget for the academy.

