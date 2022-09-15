PoetrySnaps! Rosemary Wahtola Trommer: Big

In the debut segment of KNAU's new series PoetrySnaps!, host Steven Law introduces us to Colorado-based poet Rosemary Wahtola Trommer who writes a fresh poem every day. In her poem, Big, Wahtola Trommer explores a post-pandemic world where lost time and pent-up energy take center stage:

Big

This is, perhaps, the year to learn to be big.

Spruce tree big. Cliffside big. Big as mesa,

as mountain lake. Big as in cosmos, as in love.

Being small has never served me— constricting, contorting, trying to fit into a room, into shoes,

into a name. Let this be the year to escape all those little

rules with those little shoulds, all those little

cages with their little locks. Time to make of myself

a key, time to lean into immensity. Time to supersize

communion, time to grow beyond self. Time to

open, to unwall, to do as the universe does,

accelerating as it expands, not rushing toward

something else, but changing the scale of space itself.

About the poet:

Rosemary Wahtola Trommer is a Colorado-based poet. She is the author of many poetry collections and a former Poet Laureate of San Miguel County, Colorado. Wahtola Trommer was also named Poet Laureate of Colorado's Western Slope by the Telluride Institute.

About the host:

Steven Law is a poetry fan and journalist based in Page, Arizona. He is the former editor of the Lake Powell Chronicle and currently works for the Page Public School District.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.