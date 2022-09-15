© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tribal leaders urge support for bill to protect sacred sites

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published September 15, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Land Feud
Josh Ewing
/
Bears Ears Coalition
The Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah includes more than 1.3 million acres that a number of tribes in the region say has cultural and historic significance. But it has been at the center of a multiyear tug of war between administrations, a fight that supporters of a group of cultural heritage bills say could have been avoided with greater protections.

Tribal leaders urged lawmakers to pass a package of bills that would protect cultural and sacred sites.

The bills would create a new tribal cultural area designation and require Native input on any decision on those lands. The proposals would prohibit the sale of public lands that are or have ever been considered tribal lands without their input.

Another codifies tribal rights to lands they have connections to and would give tribes management authority over such lands.

A third would establish a more than 300,000-acre conservation area for the Great Bend of the Gila River.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva called the package an attempt to “put tribes at the front end” and Cronkite News reported that National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said it’s a step in the right direction.

However, critics say the bill is too broad.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Bears Ears National MonumentCongressman Raul GrijalvaTribal Landstate and local newsKNAU and Arizona news