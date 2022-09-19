© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST
chub.jpg
Travis Francis/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
/
AP
The Humpback Chub.

As America's large reservoirs on the Colorado River drop to record-low levels, fish are among those suffering the impact.

From prized rainbow trout to protected native fish, declining reservoirs are threatening the existence of these creatures, and increasing the cost of keeping them alive.

As the federal government faces tough decisions on managing western water, one thing is clear: finding ways to leave more water in the river and reservoirs is essential to life in the West as we know it – friends with fins, included.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newscolorado riverhumpback chubgrand canyon national park
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press