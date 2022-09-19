On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub

As America's large reservoirs on the Colorado River drop to record-low levels, fish are among those suffering the impact.

From prized rainbow trout to protected native fish, declining reservoirs are threatening the existence of these creatures, and increasing the cost of keeping them alive.

As the federal government faces tough decisions on managing western water, one thing is clear: finding ways to leave more water in the river and reservoirs is essential to life in the West as we know it – friends with fins, included.