Victims of plane crash near Seligman identified

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials have identified the victims of a plane crash last week north of Seligman.

They say Chad and Brandi Wilson, both 42 years old, from Wichita Falls, Texas were killed Tuesday when the plane went off radar in a remote area as they were flying to Las Vegas.

Sheriff’s detectives were able to reach the site the next day and items found there indicated who the victims were. The Coconino County Medical Examiner later confirmed their identities.

Officials didn’t release information about a possible cause of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.