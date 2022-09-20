More than $32 million in federal funds going to Arizona community water projects

The federal government will allocate more than $32 million to drinking water projects in Arizona.

It’s from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and will be administered by the Environmental Protection Agency through a financial assistance program to upgrade water systems in local communities.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly says it’s especially important amid a continuing decades-long drought in the West.

According to Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the program will protect public health by helping clean up contaminated water, updating aging water infrastructure including drinking, wastewater and storage systems.

The senators say Arizona will receive $109 million for water projects from the law this year.