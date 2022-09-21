© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Tribal officials: Supreme Court ruling threatens sovereignty, safety

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 21, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
08-forgotten-patch-full.jpeg
National Congress of American Indians
/
Creative Commons
A member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Police Department on hand for the 2010 signing of the Tribal Law and Order Act. The bill helped tribal police regain some of the authority they had lost in prior decades – authority that advocates say is being lost through the Supreme Court’s ruling in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta.

Indigenous leaders called on Congress to reverse a Supreme Court ruling that expands the state’s ability to prosecute crimes on tribal lands.

Cronkite News reported that witnesses told the House Natural Resources subcommittee Tuesday that the Castro-Huerta ruling “trampled” on 200 years of legal precedent and tribal jurisdiction in addition to making it harder for them to pursue cases of domestic violence or missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Mary Kathryn Nagle, counsel for the National Women’s Indigenous Resource Center, said that Native women and children will now have to rely on their state and local governments to protect them – but those governments have not lived up to their obligations.

Advocates of the ruling said it lets states take over criminal cases when tribal courts don’t have the resources and federal courts aren’t interested.

