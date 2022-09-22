© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal disaster loans available Arizona for flood recovery

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST
Flagstaff Flooding
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Residents of Meade Lane in Coconino Estates shovel mud from their properties in the aftermath of flooding on Fri, July 29, 2022.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Arizona businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, flooding, mudslides and debris flows this summer.

The program is available to those in Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties, as well as some areas in southern Utah and apply to storm events between July 23 and Aug. 28.

Businesses and most private nonprofits can receive loans of up to $2 million, and homeowners are eligible to borrow up to $200,000 to replace or repair damage real estate.

Renters and homeowners can also take out $40,000 loans to cover personal property.

Representatives are available at the Coconino County Health and Human Services Building Monday through Friday until Oct. 6 to provide more information about the program.

The application deadline for property damage is Nov. 18 and economic injury is July 19, 2023.

