KNAU and Arizona News

PoetrySnaps! Melissa Studdard: If Falling Is a Leaf

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Steven Law ,
Gillian Ferris
Published September 22, 2022 at 11:32 PM MST
File image: Melissa Studdard
Courtesy Melissa Studdard
/

In this week’s episode, Texas-based poet Melissa Studdard shares her poem, If Falling Is a Leaf. It’s a combination of poetry, music, autumn and the artist David Hockney. She wrote it in response to a musical score written by her partner.

Melissa Studdard:

My boyfriend is a composer, and we collaborate quite a bit. He was working on a short piece that he’d been asked to write to accompany a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and he was supposed to write about autumn.

He was looking at this painting, well, it’s actually not a painting it’s a drawing, but it looks like a painting by David Hockney called Autumn Leaves. It’s just this really beautiful drawing with bold colors and these interesting qualities of swirling wind around leaves and depth. One of the leaves looks like a heart in the middle, like it’s going to pop right out of the picture. So, I saw this and I fell in love with it, and I said, “I have to write a poem about this painting, too.

I do want to say before I read the poem, one thing that I would like for listeners to know is that towards the end of the poem I say two words back-to-back; wholly and holy. There’s actually different spellings for those words. The first wholly is as in completely. The second holy is meant more in the sense of being reverent.

If Falling Is a Leaf

urging the earth
into autumn
the branch is a lover who remembers
orange unlocked at the gates of fire

orange so bold it seduces green

orange unbuttoning the sun
and wearing it to summer’s funeral

because in loss
we are most vibrant

because urgent regions
of the leaf’s mind
ignite only when it opens
to its own demise,
all foliage
is reincarnated into desire

and we’re slayed
by light coming in
through a kitchen window

as though we hadn’t already seen it
for decades through the same pane

so we sneak to the coatroom
of our own party to make love
in everyone else’s fur

feral but divine

our behavior is not wholly holy
but the trees

oh my God

they wear their hearts on their leaves

About the poet:

Melissa Studdard is a Texas-based poet and the author of five books, including three poetry collections. Her work has been featured by NPR, PBS and The New York Times. Studdard's book awards include the Forward National Literature Award and the International Book Award. Her work is also named on Bustle's list of "8 Feminist Poems To Inspire You When The World Is Just Too Much."

About the host:

Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

PoetrySnaps!

Steven Law
Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft. Steven is also a contributing writer for Panorama: the Journal of Intelligent Travel and The Lake Powell Chronicle. He has won numerous awards for his writing. Steven is the founder and producer of The Grand Circle Storytelling Festival. He is a Master of Sabaku Yoku meditation and lives in northern Arizona with his wife and two daughters.
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
