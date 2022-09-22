Tucson judge to rule on law that would ban nearly all abortions

A legal ruling that could mark the end of nearly all legal abortions in Arizona could come as soon as this week.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson is expected to decide whether to reinstate a pre-statehood ban on abortion.

The 1864 law mandates two to five years in prison for abortion providers with an exception to save the life of the mother.

A 1973 injunction blocked the enforcement of the law, but Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the court to lift the injunction after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Johnson said she would rule on the request within 60 days of the August hearing.

Letting the pre-statehood law take effect could effectively close all legal abortion clinics in the state.

Even if she does uphold the injunction, a new law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation — with no exceptions for rape or incest — is set to take effect Saturday.