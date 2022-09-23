Mohave County launches Take Me Home program

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has launched the Take Me Home program.

The program is designed for people who may need special assistance during an emergency.

It’s free to any Mohave County resident who may have trouble communicating and is aimed at individuals that tend to be at risk for wandering such as Autism, Down Syndrome, and developmental or cognitive disabilities.

The program is also intended to assist senior citizens who have Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

MCSO officials said this kind of assistance can help if the person cannot communicate properly or act in a way that could be misinterpreted by law enforcement.

If MCSO finds someone who can’t communicate, they can search the database by description and return the person to their loved ones.

Visit takemehome.mohave.gov for more information and to enroll.