Sunset Point Rest Area on I-17 to close for renovations

Arizona transportation officials say the Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 will be closed through next spring as it undergoes renovation.

The work begins this Wednesday, and truck drivers will still be allowed to park and rest during the closure.

Arizona Department of Transportation / The next phase of the Sunset Point Rest Area renovation is set to begin on Sept. 28.

A temporary rest area with parking, restrooms and handwashing stations will be set up at the Badger Spring Road exit four miles north of Sunset Point. However, officials say it won’t be able to accommodate commercial vehicles, large RVs and vehicles with trailers.

Other facilities are available in Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction.

The Sunset Point renovation will improve the water and septic systems and make the area more accessible to people with disabilities.

The $7.5 million project is expected to be completed before the 2023 travel season.