Crews managing 300-acre lightning-caused wildfire near North Rim

Crews on the Kaibab National Forest are monitoring a lightning-caused wildfire near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The Murray 2 Fire was discovered earlier this month and officials say it’s burning on about 300 acres at a creeping speed and low intensity.

Fire crews are confining and containing it because of hazardous trees, limited access and to provide for firefighter safety and using roads, trail and other natural barriers to limit its spread.

Officials say the weather forecast shows favorable conditions for low fire behavior and high vegetation fuel moisture allowing firefighters to manage the blaze to benefit forest health.

Smoke could be visible along State Route 67 south of Jacob Lake as well as S.R. 89A in the House Rock Valley area.

A one-mile section of the Arizona National Scenic Trail has temporarily been rerouted because of the fire.