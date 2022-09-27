© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Forest Service considering dozens of post-wildfire flood mitigation projects near Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST
Flagstaff Flooding
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Russ Dickerson and Branon Bauer help channel water out of a neighbor's backyard on Murray Road following flooding in the Coconino Estates neighborhood on Fri, July 29, 2022.

Coconino National Forest officials are evaluating several proposals to mitigate post-wildfire flooding in and near Flagstaff. It follows this summer’s Pipeline and Tunnel fires that devastated watersheds on the San Francisco Peaks and now pose major threats to many residents.

Coconino County officials have requested an array of projects including the construction of log and boulder structures designed to limit erosion and stabilize burned drainages. They hope it’ll channel storm flows away from neighborhoods.

Coconino National Forest officials say they plan to authorize dozens of these features in burn scars northeast of Flagstaff and in the Schultz Creek drainage. Some of the areas were approved for similar work following the 2010 Schultz Fire, but much of it first has to undergo federal environmental review.

Public comment is open until Oct. 7 via email at comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov or via mail at Attn: Mike Dechter, Coconino National Forest, 1824 S. Thompson St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

Over the summer monsoon rains caused 40 major flood events triggering more than 150 flash flood warnings. Rushing water and sediment that originated from the new burn scars on the San Francisco Peaks impacted more than 1,500 homes, with total damages estimated at $1.3 billion.

Arizona U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly along with Rep. Tom O’Halleran have asked Congress for nearly $35 million in emergency funds for on-forest watershed rehabilitation to mitigate the flooding.

KNAU and Arizona News floodingFlagstaffpipeline fireCoconino National ForestCoconino CountywildfireFire Season 2022Local News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
