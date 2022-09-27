© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Senate bill would increase funding for National Park Foundation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST
grand-canyon-fall.jpeg
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
/
A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to increase funding for the National Park Foundation. The nonprofit was chartered by Congress in 1967 and is the official partner of the Park Service, generating private support to preserve the nation’s 63 parks, including Grand Canyon National Park.

The foundation currently receives $5 million a year in appropriations that it can only access through a match in private donations.

Its authorization expires next year with about $20 million worth of projects in its pipeline.

The current legislation would extend the authorization until 2030 and increase its appropriation to $15 million so the foundation can complete its planned projects.

The bill’s sponsor Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says maintaining national parks in the state is key to its tourism industry.

Outdoor recreation in Arizona is a more than $20 billion industry.

