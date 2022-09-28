© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Little Springs Lava Flow

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published September 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM MST
A field of dark boulders, with rock structures in the foreground and pine trees in the background.
Kathleen Van Vlack
/
Little Springs Lava Flow, with structures in the foreground.

The rugged, windswept country north of the Grand Canyon is home to the Southern Paiute. About a thousand years ago, it was blasted by a volcanic eruption and covered in a dark, spiky lava flow. Non-Native scientists long assumed that Indigenous people fled from the eruption in fear. But the Southern Paiute have a different story to tell. For them, the Little Springs Lava Flow is a ceremonial landscape.

Many cultures around the world see volcanic eruptions as powerful events, linked to ideas of rebirth, renewal, and creation. Modern-day Paiute say their ancestors anticipated the Little Springs eruption and had time to prepare their response. They pressed pottery into the hot lava to create unique “sherd rocks,” similar to the “corn rocks” created by their neighbors when Sunset Crater Volcano erupted.

Paiute returned to the lava flow after it cooled to build elaborate trails, walls, and structures. Anthropologist Kathleen Van Vlack, in consultation with the Kaibab Band of the Southern Paiute, estimated they made about twenty-five hundred round trips with baskets full of cinders.

Some scientists believe these are defensive structures, built to withstand attack. But the Paiute say the trails are ceremonial. The lava flow became a destination for Paiute seeking knowledge, healing, and spiritual enrichment. Hot springs and natural water catchments are special places of power.

These stories show the importance of listening to those who have lived on a landscape, as the Paiute say, since ‘time immemorial.’ Their histories illuminate how volcanoes can be, not places of fear, but gifts from Mother Earth.

This Earth Note was written by Melissa Sevigny and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsScience and InnovationgeologyKaibab Paiute
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content
  • A large brown moth with whirring wings drinks from a purple flower
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Sphinx Moths
    Rose Houk
    At dusk on summer nights, white-lined sphinx moths flutter like hummingbirds around flowers of datura and evening primrose. Their dark wings bear light bands, and the underwings are cotton-candy pink. They hover above a flower only long enough to dip their long hollow tongues deep into the sugar-rich nectar stores. Then they fly off to another source, exhibiting some of the fastest flying speeds in the lepidopteran world.
  • Grand Canyon Trail of Time - Coconino Sandstone 2111
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: The Colorado River and Earth’s Mass Extinctions
    Melissa Sevigny
    The Colorado River is young by geologic standards—only five or six million years. But the channel it cuts through the Colorado Plateau exposes rocks that are much older. At the bottom of the Grand Canyon, river runners can spot ancient bedrock that formed nearly two billion years ago. In that vast span of time, the Earth experienced five mass extinctions. But the signs of those cataclysms are mostly hidden.
  • AMetcalfe_June7_CliffSwallowNests.jpg
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Cliff Swallow Nests
    Rose Houk
    In the fall, large flocks of cliff swallows take wing together, heading all the way to South America to overwinter. But they’ll be back in the spring, ready to breed and claim nesting sites.
  • A yellow bowl with black geometric patterns
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Hopi Yellow-ware
    Lyle Balenquah
    In the summer of 1963, a cache of five intact pottery jars and bowls was discovered in what is now Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The discovery is unique because the pottery consists entirely of a type known as Hopi Yellow-wares, which is only made on the Hopi Mesas in northeastern Arizona, 200 miles away.