Flagstaff businesses near NAU campus report increase in illegal parking

Some Flagstaff businesses surrounding the campus of Northern Arizona University say they’re seeing an increase in non-patrons using their customer parking lots.

NAU reports receiving numerous complaints on the matter.

University officials say they’ll reinforce parking rules among students and staff. They recommend purchasing an NAU parking permit, carpooling with friends who have a valid permit, biking or walking to campus, or taking Mountain Line Transit.

Business owners say non-patrons who park illegally in their lots are at risk of being towed.