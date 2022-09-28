Grand Canyon lifts water restrictions after pipeline breaks

Officials have lifted all water restrictions at both the North and South rims of Grand Canyon National Park.

A spokesperson for the park said water in storage tanks reached “sustainable levels” following several weeks of pipeline breaks.

However, park officials urged visitors, residents and businesses to continue following basic water conservation measures and to use water mindfully even when there are no restrictions in place.

Park managers will implement mandatory water restrictions based on the volume of water in storage if there’s a future disruption in water delivery.

Backcountry hikers should always plan to carry their water or bring methods to treat river water. Visit the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates page for the most up-to-date information.