aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU research collaborative receives $21M grant to study health equity, disparity in Southwest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 28, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST
NAU.jpg

A research collaborative at Northern Arizona University has received a $21 million grant to continue its work on health equity and disparity in the Southwest.

The Center for Health Equity Research received a five-year grant from the National Health Institute’s Minority Health Disparities division.

The money will be used to increase basic biomedical, clinical and behavioral research for underrepresented and underserved communities, particularly Indigenous nations and communities.

The program was initially funded in 2017. Since then, 72 research projects have been established on health-related issues including breast cancer, asthma, opioid use, autism, COVID-19, and health justice.

The new grant will fund increased translational research and team science, elevation of underrepresented leadership roles, and expansion of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice frameworks.

