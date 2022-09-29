© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2022 at 5:55 AM MST
Woman Ochre
Robert Demers
/
University of Arizona Communications via AP
"Woman-Ochre," a painting by Willem de Kooning, is readied for examination by University of Arizona Museum of Art staff Nathan Saxton, left, and Kristen Schmidt in Tucson, Ariz., in August 2017. After the painting was stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. The oil painting is finally back home and ready to be shown. It will be the centerpiece of an exhibition opening Oct. 8, 2022, until May 2023 at the University of Arizona Museum of Art.

After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day.

But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.

The 1955 oil painting by the Dutch-American abstract expressionist is finally back home.

It will be the centerpiece of an entire exhibition opening Oct. 8.

The whole ordeal of the theft and its return via New Mexico will be chronicled in the show.

The painting will be in the same spot it was stolen from — but under a case.

