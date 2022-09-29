Changes coming to Arizona driver's test

Aspiring drivers will no longer have to master parallel parking to get their driver’s license in Arizona.

The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division announced several changes to the driving test and The Arizona Republic reports it’s part of a more practical road test.

Applicants must still pass a written multiple choice test, but they must also spend up to 20 minutes on the road and find a safe place to park along a curb and in a public space.

Test-takers will also be asked to provide proof of insurance and registration as part of the test in addition to knowing how to use some basic features, including the parking brake and hazard lights.

The revamped test goes into effect at all MVD locations Thursday.