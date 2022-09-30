Man convicted of dumping body parts near Prescott

A man accused of dumping body parts near Prescott has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies.

The county attorney’s office says a jury this week found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts, including concealing and abandoning a dead body.

Authorities linked Mitchell to human remains found on the outskirts of Prescott in December of 2020. He moved to Arizona that same year from Seattle, where he owned a business that managed cadavers for research.

Prosecutors used tags and medical gauze evidence to make the case. Mitchell admitted to dumping the remains, which were linked to nine different people.