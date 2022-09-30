© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Man convicted of dumping body parts near Prescott

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST
police line
1 of 1  — police line
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man accused of dumping body parts near Prescott has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies.

The county attorney’s office says a jury this week found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts, including concealing and abandoning a dead body.

Authorities linked Mitchell to human remains found on the outskirts of Prescott in December of 2020. He moved to Arizona that same year from Seattle, where he owned a business that managed cadavers for research.

Prosecutors used tags and medical gauze evidence to make the case. Mitchell admitted to dumping the remains, which were linked to nine different people.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsPrescott
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press