Migrant detainees in New Mexico claim retaliation after filing report about unsanitary conditions

Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico say they have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail.

A coalition of civil rights advocacy groups published a letter from a dozen migrants about filthy conditions and reprisals at the Torrance County Detention Facility. It listed problems, including broken plumbing, insect infestations and insufficient access to drinking water.

A companion complaint to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says inmates experienced restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct.

The jail operator disputed the allegations Thursday.