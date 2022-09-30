© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Migrant detainees in New Mexico claim retaliation after filing report about unsanitary conditions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST
(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP, File)
Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico say they have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail.

A coalition of civil rights advocacy groups published a letter from a dozen migrants about filthy conditions and reprisals at the Torrance County Detention Facility. It listed problems, including broken plumbing, insect infestations and insufficient access to drinking water.

A companion complaint to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says inmates experienced restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct.

The jail operator disputed the allegations Thursday.

Associated Press
