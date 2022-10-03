Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions

An Arizona judge has refused to suspend her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion.

Friday's ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson means the state’s abortion providers will not be able to restart procedures.

Abortions were halted on Sept. 23 when Johnson ruled that a 1973 injunction must be lifted so that the Civil War-era law could be enforced.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich sought the order lifting the injunction.

Planned Parenthood argued newer laws take precedence. They asked Johnson to put her ruling on hold to allow an appeal.