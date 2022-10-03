© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM MST
Arizona Capitol aboriton protest
Matt York
/
AP Photo
Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an abortion ruling, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix. An Arizona judge ruled the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. The law was first enacted decades before Arizona became a state in 1912.

An Arizona judge has refused to suspend her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion.

Friday's ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson means the state’s abortion providers will not be able to restart procedures.

Abortions were halted on Sept. 23 when Johnson ruled that a 1973 injunction must be lifted so that the Civil War-era law could be enforced.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich sought the order lifting the injunction.

Planned Parenthood argued newer laws take precedence. They asked Johnson to put her ruling on hold to allow an appeal.

