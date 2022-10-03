Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions.

The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains.

The National Weather Service says flooding could occur due to excessive rainfall and some areas could see wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

Flash flooding could be possible in recently burned areas, normally dry washes and creeks.

Visit weather.gov/safety/flood for more information.