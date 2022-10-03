Interstate 17 lane restrictions expected this week; Black Canyon City, Bumble Bee, Sunset Point

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning lane restrictions and possible delays on stretches of Interstate 17 for guardrail repairs.

Restrictions will be in place between Bumble Bee and Sunset Point roads and near Dugas Road from Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

ADOT says southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one land along a 3-mile section of road between mileposts 270 and 273.

Drivers should also expect lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point this week.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed down to one lane near Black Canyon City at mileposts 241 through 246 overnight, while the southbound I-17 will be narrowed down to one lane from mileposts 245 to 241 each night through Thursday for rumble strip removal.

The work is part of the I-17 Improvement Project, which includes widening 15 miles of both the north and southbound lanes between the two cities in addition to the construction of 8 miles of flex lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.

Construction is expected to last for approximately three years.