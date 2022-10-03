© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mormon leader calls abuse 'abomination' amid policy scrutiny

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST
Nelson General Conference October 2022
Jeffrey D. Allred
/
The Deseret News via AP
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to other general authorities prior to the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told members of the faith Saturday that abuse was “a grievous sin” that shouldn’t be tolerated.

His remarks were the first from a senior church leader on abuse since The Associated Press published an investigation into how the church handles reports of sexual abuse.

Russell Nelson's remarks echoed previous church statements that say the investigation mischaracterizes its policies, while underlining how its teachings condemn abuse in the strongest terms.

His remarks were made at the church's twice-yearly conference that leaders use to reflect on current events and announce changes in doctrine.

Associated Press
