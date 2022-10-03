Mormon leader calls abuse 'abomination' amid policy scrutiny

The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told members of the faith Saturday that abuse was “a grievous sin” that shouldn’t be tolerated.

His remarks were the first from a senior church leader on abuse since The Associated Press published an investigation into how the church handles reports of sexual abuse.

Russell Nelson's remarks echoed previous church statements that say the investigation mischaracterizes its policies, while underlining how its teachings condemn abuse in the strongest terms.

His remarks were made at the church's twice-yearly conference that leaders use to reflect on current events and announce changes in doctrine.