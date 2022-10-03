© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Northern Arizona community college districts form partnership to collaborate and combine resources

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST
Northern Arizona’s four community college districts have entered into a historic partnership agreement to collaborate and combine resources.

The Northern Arizona Community College Partnership, or NACCP, is made up of Coconino and Mohave community colleges, Northland Pioneers College and Yavapai College.

It will include the sharing of college courses and materials, as well as enhance workforce development by utilizing each district’s array of programs.

NACCP will collaborate on credit and non-credit courses, curriculum development, data sharing, business functions and student support services.

The presidents of each college say the goal is to create a cooperative higher education network for communities in Coconino, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and Yavapai counties.

