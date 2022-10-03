© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Tornado damages homes in Junipine Estates community north of Williams

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST
tornado watch

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community north of Williams were damaged Monday afternoon when a tornado ripped through the area.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a weather-related event in the Junipine Estates community around 1:30 p.m.. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado passed through the area, causing damage to nearly a dozen residences.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Detectives, and Search and Rescue divisions responded, along with regional public safety resources.

Life and property assessments are being evaluated at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

A temporary shelter has been established by the American Red Cross at 636 South 7th Street in Williams. Animal shelter information is forthcoming.

