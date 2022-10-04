Arizona GOP Chair pleads 5th during Jan. 6 committee hearing

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions Tuesday by the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That’s according to Eric Columbus, an attorney for the committee.

Columbus told a federal judge in Phoenix that during the Tuesday hearing Ward took the 5th during questioning. He also said her Ward’s lawyers urged a federal judge to block the committee from getting her phone records while she appeals.

U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa ruled on Sept. 23 that Ward's records should be released.

Ward’s attorney cast the phone records fight as one with major implications for democracy, on par if not bigger than the insurrection.

The judge is considering the request.