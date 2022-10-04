© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Northern Arizona monsoon season wetter than average

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 4, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
az_rain.jpeg
Dave and Les Jacobs / Getty Images
/

Most of Northern Arizona saw an above-average monsoon season.

The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff Airport received 10.63 inches of rain — about 3 inches more than usual — making it the 15th wettest season on record.

Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon national parks both report the wettest monsoon season in recorded history. The parks received about 8 more inches of rain than an average season.

Prescott saw similar numbers with the Prescott Airport receiving nearly 8.5 inches of rain, making it the 14th wettest on record.

Monsoon season technically ended last week, but forecasters say much of the region can expect to see continued showers and thunderstorms this week.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsNational Weather ServiceRainarizona monsoonArizona weatherFlagstaffPrescott
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF