Northern Arizona monsoon season wetter than average

Most of Northern Arizona saw an above-average monsoon season.

The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff Airport received 10.63 inches of rain — about 3 inches more than usual — making it the 15th wettest season on record.

Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon national parks both report the wettest monsoon season in recorded history. The parks received about 8 more inches of rain than an average season.

Prescott saw similar numbers with the Prescott Airport receiving nearly 8.5 inches of rain, making it the 14th wettest on record.

Monsoon season technically ended last week, but forecasters say much of the region can expect to see continued showers and thunderstorms this week.