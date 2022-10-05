Coalition of local governments will fund carbon removal projects in Four Corners region

Salt Lake City and Santa Fe have joined a coalition of local governments aimed at climate change mitigation. The Four Corners Carbon Coalition was started by the City of Flagstaff and Boulder County, Colorado, earlier this year. It will fund projects that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and lock it away for decades, centuries, or longer.

A statement from the City of Flagstaff says removal projects are necessary to stem the worst effects of climate change. The first round of funding will go to projects that combine carbon dioxide removal with concrete production.

The coalition will host a webinar on October 19 with more information. Learn more at: http://www.4cornerscarbon.org/