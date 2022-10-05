Feds release final recovery plan for endangered Mexican wolf

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a final plan for the recovery of the endangered Mexican wolf. The agency was ordered by the District Court of Arizona last year to revise the plan to address the threat of illegal killings and other human-caused deaths, in response to a lawsuit filed by environmental groups.

The new plan includes education efforts, increased law enforcement, and measures to help wolves avoid conflicts with cars and livestock.

More than a dozen wolves were killed by humans in 2020 and six died in car collisions. But the Fish and Wildlife Service says the population is growing, with almost 200 wolves living in Arizona and New Mexico, and 35 in Mexico.

The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity criticized the plan’s metrics for determining the wolves’ recovery and urged further measures to prevent illegal killings.