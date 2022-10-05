© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Junipine Estates community recovering following tornado

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 5, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
tornado watch

County officials say multiple homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood north of Williams Monday.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed between eight to 10 homes were damaged as a result. Most of the damage is attributed to large trees broken or uprooted by the winds, roofs ripped off homes, large recreational vehicles overturned, and outbuildings destroyed.

One family estimated their mobile home was lifted about “15 feet” into the air and carried more than 30 feet from its foundation.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado as an EF-1 tornado, categorizing it as "weak.”

Power was restored to the area Monday night and no injuries were reported.

Coconino County Public Works is currently evaluating placing dumpsters throughout the neighborhood to assist with debris collection and removal.

