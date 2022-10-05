One person wounded in University of Arizona campus shooting

Updated 4:15pm:

University of Arizona police say one person has been wounded after a shooting on campus and they are searching for the suspect. They say a man fled the scene after the shooting Wednesday afternoon inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.

Campus police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds and was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. That person’s name, age and medical condition weren’t immediately released.

Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting, but didn’t disclose any details.

