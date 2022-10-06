Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project resumes in Dry Lake Hills

The second phase of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project recently resumed after a seasonal hiatus.

According to Coconino National Forest officials, crews will be conducting thinning work in the Dry Lake Hills north of Flagstaff in an area east Schultz Pass Road (Forest Road 420) and north of Forest Road 551.

The project is designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and subsequent flooding in the city and will thin overgrown stands of dense pine and mixed conifer.

Vehicle traffic is prohibited in the area but hiking and cycling are still allowed.

Officials say operations will involve heavy machinery and log trucks and they urge the public to use caution in the area and look for falling timber near trails.

Work is expected to last through the fall. Thinning operations cease between March 1 and Aug. 30 because of seasonal restrictions.