KNAU and Arizona News

Write-in candidate filing opens for Page Justice of the Peace

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 10, 2022 at 7:12 AM MST
The Coconino County Elections Department is opening the write-in candidate filing period for the Page Justice of the Peace.

The position is open following the death of Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts last week.

Those interested in the position must file the required nomination papers with the Election Department by 5 p.m. on November 3 to be considered as an official write-in candidate for the position.

The names of the official write-in candidates will be posted on the Coconino County Elections Department webpages and at each polling location on Election Day.

Contact the Coconino County Elections Department at 928-679-7896 for more information.

