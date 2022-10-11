© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Crews fully contain slow-moving wildfire near North Rim

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
Murray 2 Fire Kaibab
Kaibab National Forest
/
Crews conduct pile burns while trying to contain the 3,200-acre lightning-caused Murray 2 Fire near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Officials on the Kaibab National Forest say they’ve now fully contained a lightning-caused wildfire that’s been burning for the last month near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Crews have been working to contain the 3,200-acre low-intensity Murray 2 Fire since it was discovered Sept. 11.

Officials say the fire burned within the 2006 Warm Fire area and consumed mostly dead forest floor material and other potential fuels and proved to be a benefit to forest health.

Smoke may continue to be visible along State Route 67 and in the Arizona National Scenic Trail corridor as stumps and other natural materials continue to smolder.

Fire Season 2022 Kaibab National Forest wildfire Local News
