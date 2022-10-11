© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Indigenous Peoples Day in Flagstaff focuses on youth climate advocacy, dance and song

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
Indigenous Peoples Day 2022
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Members of the Flagstaff-based Hopi and Tewa collective Yoyhoyam perform at Indigenous Peoples Day at Flagstaff City Hall on Mon, Oct. 10, 2022. They performed a corn dance which honors the growth of corn and the harvest.

Members of several Southwestern tribes gathered in Flagstaff Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day. It’s part of a growing movement in the U.S. in lieu of Columbus Day to recognize Native American culture and identity.

Speakers, dancers, musicians and others from the Navajo and Hopi nations, among other tribes, came together at Flagstaff City Hall.

A crowd gathered to watch performances, and activists and community leaders took turns on the mic. A main topic of discussion was Indigenous youth climate advocacy.

"We want to make sure that we’re giving the opportunity for our Indigenous communities to be able to come out and celebrate their identities, celebrate their culture, celebrate their voice, whether that’s through song, dance, spoken word, however they wish to share that passion that exists within them," says Darrell Marks, a member of the Navajo Nation who serves as an Indigenous commissioner with the city.

A panel discussion during the day’s events focused on the contributions of Native Americans in local communities and the importance of place.

A dance performance in the afternoon from the Hopi and Tewa collective Yoyhoyam honored the growth of corn and the harvest.

Another performance by an Aztec group highlighted injustices affecting Indigenous peoples throughout the world.

Indigenous Peoples Day 2022
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Danza Mexica Mexicayotl performs at an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Flagstaff on Mon, Oct. 10, 2022. The group focuses on injustices facing Indigenous peoples throughout the world.

The Flagstaff area is home to more than a dozen tribes who attribute deep spiritual significance to the San Francisco Peaks located just north of the city.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
