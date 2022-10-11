© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in the November election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 11, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST
Today is the last day to register to vote in the November general election.

Residents can register to vote online, by mail or in person.

If you have your Arizona driver's license or state ID, you can register online via the Service Arizona portal.

Otherwise, you'll need to print and fill out a voter registration form and return it with proof of citizenship. This could include a copy of your driver's license, state identification card, tribal ID, passport, birth certificate or naturalization papers.

Visit your county’s elections office to register in person or online at ServiceArizona.com.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

