KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona county mulls ballot hand-count, but lawyer says no

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 12, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST
Ryan Heinsius
Plans by leaders of a southeastern Arizona county to proceed with a plan to hand count all ballots in November’s election alongside the normal machine count has been derailed at the last minute.

The Cochise County board of supervisors was poised to move ahead Tuesday when the county attorney told the board they had no legal authority to do so.

The advice from Chief Deputy Cochise County Attorney Christine Roberts seemed to stun two members of the county board who are pushing the hand-count, egged on by voters who believe in false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Early voting in Arizona starts Wednesday.

Associated Press
