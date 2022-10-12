© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

DART mission successfully shifted asteroid’s orbit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
luke_camera_on_asis_liciacube.png
ASI/NASA
/
ASI’s LICIACube satellite acquired this image just before its closest approach to the Dimorphos asteroid, after the Double Asteroid Redirect Test, or DART mission, purposefully made impact on Sep. 26, 2022. Didymos, Dimorphos, and the plume coming off of Dimorphos after DART impact are clearly visible.

NASA announced yesterday that a spacecraft which slammed into an asteroid in September successfully shifted its orbit. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, Flagstaff astronomers are among those involved in the first-ever planetary defense test.

After the impact, the asteroid Dimorphous shifted its orbit slightly closer to the larger asteroid that it’s circling. It now completes an orbit about 30 minutes faster.

NASA scientist Lori Glaze said in a press conference that just a minute or two would have been enough to declare the experiment a success. "For the first time ever, humanity has changed the orbit of a planetary body," she said.

Astronomers around the world have studied Dimorphous since the impact two weeks ago to calculate the change in orbit. Nick Moskovitz of Lowell Observatory is among them. "It was just thrilling to see the data come in—you’re processing the data and there it is, just staring at you…. It was, again, sort of surprising that it was at the upper end of the range of possibility."

They’ll now create models from the data showing how this technique could be used to protect Earth from a hazardous asteroid. Scientists say only a small nudge is required to move an asteroid out of Earth’s path as long as there’s enough warning.

donate____.jpg

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News astronomyLowell ObservatorynasaScience and InnovationLocal News
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content