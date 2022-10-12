Grand Canyon National Park seeking new concessioner for North Rim services

Grand Canyon National Park officials are seeking a new concessioner top operate North Rim visitor services.

They say a new 15-year contract beginning in 2024 will provide lodging, food and beverage, retail and includes a majority of the services at the North Rim.

Officials say the contract is projected to potentially earn nearly $19 million a year.

It includes the operation of 219 guest rooms at the Grand Canyon Lodge, four restaurants and bars, a gift shop, gas station and other amenities.

According to the park, the new concessioner will have to make several major improvements to the lodge and rehabilitate buildings and cabins.

The submission deadline is Jan. 9, 2023.