KNAU and Arizona News

US sued for pollution from retardant drops on wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 12, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST
800.jpeg
Matthew Brown
/
AP Photo
An aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Richard Spring fire, east of Lame Deer, Mont., on Aug. 11, 2021. An environmental group alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oct, 11, 2022, that U.S. Forest Service officials are violating pollution laws by inadvertently dropping large volumes of chemical flame retardant into streams and other waterways.

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service for allegedly polluting waterways by dropping large volumes of fire retardant from aircraft to fight wildfires.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Montana by Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics of Eugene Oregon.

Government data released earlier this year found more than 760,000 gallons of fire retardant were dropped directly onto streams and other waterways between 2012 and 2019.

The main ingredients in fire retardant are inorganic fertilizers and salts that can be toxic to some fish, frogs, crustaceans and other aquatic species.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press